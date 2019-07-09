Hyderabad among 110 locations for CBI raids in country

By | Published: 3:53 pm 4:05 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad was among the 110 locations in 19 States where searches have been carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday.

The searches were conducted in connection with fresh cases related to alleged corruption, arms smuggling and criminal misconduct.

Special teams from the premier investigation agency fanned out at different locations in 19 States and carried out searches.

Sources said key documents were also seized during the searches. More details are awaited.

