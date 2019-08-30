Hyderabad among 150 places where CBI conducted surprise checks

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Hanamkonda were among the 150 places where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a special anti-corruption drive on Friday. More than 150 joint surprise checks (JSC) swung into action at various places across the country which were conducted in association with the vigilance officers of Government departments, ministries and organisations.

The surprise checks were held at points, where common citizens or small businesspersons felt maximum pinch of corruption in government machinery. This special drive was also aimed at sensitising stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption faced by a common citizen while seeking services, CBI officials said.

The departments covered by Friday’s JSC include Railways, coal mines and coalfields, medical/healthcare orgainisations, customs and FCI. Other department such as Power, municipal corporations, Employees State Insurance Corporation, Transport, Central Public Works Department, Directorate of Estates, Fire Services, Sub-Registrar office, GST Department, Port Trust, National Highways, Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity, Airport Authority of India, Public Sector Oil Companies, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Public Sector banks, Archaeological Survey of India, Shipping Corporation, BSNL, Steel Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Mines and Minerals were also covered.

The drive will be followed by extensive campaign by CBI branches across India to make common citizens aware of how they could reach out to government departments and redress their complaints. Various cities/towns where the JSC were conducted include Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Shillong, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, Nagpur, Jabalpur, Patna, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Dehradun, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Vijayawada, Cochin, Kollam, and so on.

