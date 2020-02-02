Hyderabad: An evening of Kuchipudi dance

By | Published: 5:54 pm

Kandula Kuchipudi Natyalayam, in association with Mini Shilparamam in Uppal, has oganised ‘An Evening of Kuchipudi Dance 2020’. BJ Anand Babu, Superintendent of Cenbtral Income Tax Department, and G Lakshmi Padmavathi – Vanika artist, have lighted the lamp and inaugurated the cultural programmes.

Mushika Vahana, Ganapati Kowtham, Paluke Bangaramayena, Pushpanjali, Namah Sivayathe, Govinda Govinda, Dashavatara Shabdam, Brundavana Nilaye, Garuda Gamana, Annapurne, Bhama Kalapam, Annamacharya Keerthana, Mandodari Shabdam, and Jathi Swaram were presented by young Kuchipudi dancers.

Guru G Ravi felicitated the chief guests and blessed the artistes.

