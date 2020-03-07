Hyderabad: An exhibition by women

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Salar Jung Museum, in association with 40 Ikebana enthusiasts, presented a novel exhibition at its premises to commemorate the Women’s Day. Governor of Telangana State, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, inaugurated the three day show which is being held from March 7 to 9.

Salar Jung Museum presented the exhibition, and flower arrangements were done by about 40 Ikebana artists from Hyderabad. An exhibition of paintings curated by women artists has also been organised at the Salar Jung Museum till March 20.

Produced in an Art Camp organised recently at Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Hyderabad, organised in collaboration with State Gallery of Art and Hyderabad Art Society, the exhibition features the paintings, sculptures and installations made by women artists only. To grab these creative pieces, visit Salar Jung museum, Western Block, second floor.

