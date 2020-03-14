Hyderabad: An exhibition titled ‘Metamorphosis’ by Bharati Shah

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Renowned painters in the city K Laxma Goud, and Laxman Aelay inaugurated the art exhibition titled ‘Metamorphosis’ at State Gallery of Fine Arts. Hyderabad’s art lovers got a chance to witness another showcasing of brush and paints — works by Bharati Shah.

The self-taught artist from Ahmedabad has spent two decades in giving vision and shape to her thought waves and feelings using acrylics on canvas. The five-day exhibition is a bouquet of Bharati Shah’s recent paintings that reflect the concept of evolution and will be showcased till March 17 at the venue from 10 am to 7:30 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxma Goud said that he’s happy Bharati Shah has brought her collections here signifying that Hyderabad has earned a niche place in art world. “Her semi-abstracts format also earned her a benchmark where she has given special focus on colours in cubic format. It is fascinating that colours have found its own depth of human density,” he said.

“Urban touch, landscape with human figure and her choice of subjects all are enthralling and I’m also glad that the Telangana government has opened up galleries to artists from all over country,” he added.

Bharati Shah said, “The last couple of years I have felt that there is one more shade to my life. It is a wonderful experience discovering this new shade in me. It surprises me, and all those around me. This is my ‘Metamorphosis’ — which I have translated into a canvas.”

Hyderabad, with its bouquet of art galleries, has also been attracting popular and budding talents besides accomplished artists to showcase their creations in the city of Nizams.

