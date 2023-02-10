Hyderabad: ‘Angadi’ to show case works of 25 handpicked craftsmen

The authentic craft bazaar is being held at Kamala CCT Spaces till Feb 13

10 February 23

Hyderabad: The Crafts Council of Telangana (CCT) is organising an authentic craft bazaar ‘Angadi- 2023’, featuring the works of 25 handpicked craftsmen from across the country between February 9 and 13 at Kamala CCT Spaces, a press release said.

Providing a platform to craftsmen and bridge the gap between them and consumers, Angadi-2023 will showcase a variety of works including terracotta ware, Kawad Art, Urmul weaving (Rajasthan), Sanjhi Art, Dhurries, Glass Bead Jewellery, Moonj Basketry, Wood Carving (UP), Water Hyacinth Craft (Assam), Toda Embroidery, Wind Chimes and Cement Planters (Tamil Nadu), Juttis (Haryana), Patachitra Art (West Bengal), Madhubani art (Bihar), Budithi Brassware and Palm Leaf Basketry (AP) and Lambani embroidery from Telangana.

It also features two crafts workshops including Madhubani by Ambika Devi on Saturday from 12 pm and Patachitra Art by Swarna Chitrakar from 3 pm, the press release said.

Individuals above 12 years can participate in the workshops through prior registration at a cost of Rs. 590 for each workshop.

For details: 99494-55533.