Hyderabad: Annapurna canteens need of the hour

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: In tune with the increasing demand for Annapurna canteens, which are offering hot and hygienic meals free of cost during the lockdown, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started 25 more centres. With this, the number of free Annapurna canteens in the city has gone up to 175.

Presently, around 45,000 meals for lunch and 25,000 meals for dinner are being provided by the GHMC in association with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust-Hyderabad.

The Annapurna meal scheme has come in for appreciation, not only from daily wage earners but from students and working professionals stuck in their hostels as well.

In view of the lockdown, the meals are also being provided at shelter homes for those stranded in different areas. Migrant workers and daily wage workers taking shelter in different function halls, community halls, temples and stadia are also getting the meals as per requests made by GHMC Zonal Commissioners and local elected public representatives.

Precautions and standards

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust operates two kitchens at Narsingi and Kandi for preparing the meals to be distributed through Annapurna canteens and lot of precautions were being taken and high standards maintained while preparing the food.

Every day, about 13,500 kg of rice, 8,500 kg of vegetables and 1,500 kg of dal is used for preparing the food. Both these kitchens are equipped with a capacity to prepare nearly 2 lakh meals a day and the personnel were being deployed since the wee hours to prepare the food.

Every day, these cooking staff are made to undergo screening and ensure hand sanitisation apart from wearing masks, gloves, etc., before stepping into the kitchens.

All the vessels used for preparing the food are sterilised at high temperature and special Covid-19 safety officers have been appointed to monitor the measures being followed by the workers in the kitchens and ensure safety standards, said Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa.

“We are thankful to MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, GHMC and Police department for extending all support,” he said.

Infosys donates

Hyderabad: Impressed with the work of Akshya Patra Foundation, Infosys Foundation has extended its support to offer 20,000 meals during dinner for the ongoing lockdown period in the city. The Foundation donated Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation units across the country.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy have additionally pledged their support to donate 10,000 kits, which contain rice, dal, sambar power packets, vegetables and other items to be distributed among the poor and needy.

“We have already distributed 700 kits and the distribution will be scaled up in a couple of days. We thank all our donors and philanthropic organisations for the support,” Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said.

