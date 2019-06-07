Hyderabad: Annual Brahmotsavams at TTD from June 9 to 13

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Balaji Bhavan, Himayathnagar will be conducted from June 9 to 13 with Ankurarpanam on June 8.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) released the schedule of events during the five-day festival. Accordingly, Dwajarohanam and Sesha vahanam will be on June 9, Snapana Thirumanjanam in morning and Hanumanta vahanam on the evening of June 10, Gaja vahanam and Garuda vahanam on June 11, Rathotsavam and Aswa vahanam on June 12, Chakrasnanam and Pushpa yagam followed by Dwajavarohanam on June 13, said a press release.