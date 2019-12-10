Hyderabad: Annual day with a difference

By | Published: 6:15 pm

School annual days are common. Mostly considered as matters of routine practice. But, some schools think differently. St. Peter’s High School from Bowenpally turned its annual day held this weekend at its school premises in Bowenpally, as an International Youth Leadership Programme.

The school ‘informed, educated and entertained’ 2,000-plus audience through cultural programs around the theme “It’s Time, Act. – Youth for Global Impact” by projecting students as Change Makers. The school used it as an opportunity to teach students and their parents some useful lessons showcasing best practices followed by some school across the world.

“We don’t want our annual day to be a mere entertainment evening,” shared Dr K Suvarna, Principal, St. Peter’s High School. “We have identified 22 best practices adopted by a few schools from across the world and demonstrated them using sound, song, storytelling, action, drama, dance and other tools to inform, educate and entertain through our annual day from stage. And we have involved 1,500 students, almost 60 to 70 per cent of the school’s strength from grade 4 to 10,” she added.

The programme began after customary prize distribution and other formalities, followed by keynote address. Then followed presentations of best practices including Forest Bathing practised in some Japanese schools; Curb Climate Change practised in Indonesia; Singing Bowl Therapy practised in Tibet; Laughing Yoga from India; Scholastic and co-scholastic practices of Ukraine and Slovenia; Nutritional Food Choice of Thailand; etc.

Nearly 2,000 guests graced the four-hour-long presentation. Parents were happy to learn so many things from their kids. Ramakrishna Mallimadugula, president, Franklin Templeton International Services (India) Pvt Ltd; T Bala Reddy, secretary; TV Reddy, correspondent; TA Reddy and director T Aruna Reddy graced the function.

