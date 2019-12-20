Hyderabad: Annual meet for SPB fans

By | Published: 10:29 pm

No matter which age group it is, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam enjoys a great fan following across the globe. Such is the popularity enjoyed by the singer, that die-hard fans actually registered with his trust named SPB Fans Charitable Foundation (Regd.) started on November 26, 2006.

This time, the annual meet is happening in Kalinga Cultural Trust, Banjara Hills on December 22. SPB Charitable Trust comes up with great initiatives regularly where fans across the globe donate for the noble cause of uplifting the downtrodden and the needy. Over the years, the foundation has been contributing a lot to the deserving in the society. The foundation has conducted annual meets in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai and supported the identified local organisations’ requirements.

“The foundation committee discusses various projects, in consultation with SPB and works on the projects for that year. This year, the annual meet is in Hyderabad and the foundation is extending support to the tune of Rs 7 lakh in total to three organisations that are doing significant service to the mankind.

Following are the recipients this year: Sujeeth Foundation – Medical equipments support, Aadarana Home – fire extinguishers set up in the infrastructure, Vivekananda Institute – Support for constructing a staircase” said Shivaram Vinjamuri committee member and organiser of this event. The function will also witness music director Mani Sharma as a chief guest and Merakee band will be performing SPB hits with the singer and his son Charan will be gracing the programme.

