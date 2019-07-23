Hyderabad: Annual TCS IT Quiz on August 2

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: The annual technology quiz ‘TCS IT Wiz-2019’ for schools will be held in Hyderabad on August 2 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Basheerbagh.

Interested schools can send a maximum of 10 teams comprising of two students each, from Class VIII to XII. The top six teams from the written preliminary round will qualify for the regional finals and the winning team from the regional finals will contest in the mega finals to be held in Mumbai later this year.

The regional champions this year will walk away with Rs 60,000 worth gift vouchers while the runners-up will be rewarded Rs 40,000 vouchers along with a specially designed trophy and medals. The four finalist teams will also receive gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000 each.

Entries have to be sent through respective institutions on or before July 26 to TCS IT Wiz coordinator, Tata Consultancy Services, 1 Software Units Layout, Madhapur, (Ph: 97053-91007) or register www.tcsitwiz.com.

