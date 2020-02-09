Hyderabad: Anti CAA protests foiled at Mallepally, 50 detained

By | Published: 11:59 am

Hyderabad: Fifty persons including women were taken into custody on Saturday night at Mallepally when they staged an anti CAA/NRC protest.

A group of youth and women gathered at the Riyan Hotel junction at Mallepally around 10 pm and started a demonstration. Soon police from the Habeebnagar police station reached the spot and asked them to disperse.

As the crowd did not relent the City Rapid Action Force and City Armed Reserve personnel were rushed to the spot.

The cops bundled the protestors into police bus and patrol cars. All the detained were shifted to Goshamahal police stadium and Central Crime Station. The police said few persons blocked the police bus and pelted stones to prevent them from shifting the protestors after detaining them.

However, the protestors claimed policemen in mufti attacked and assaulted them in the police vehicles.

The Habeebnagar police registered a case under 147, 341, 353,188 r/w 149 of IPC and Section of P P Act.

All the women were released by the police.

