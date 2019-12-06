Hyderabad: APS Golconda celebrates annual sports day

By | Published: 4:47 pm

Army Public School Golconda celebrated the much-awaited 8th Annual Sports Day for two consecutive days on December 4 and 5, on the sprawling ground of the school. The event was graced by chief guest Brig RR Kumar, Commandant, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad and Chairman APSG.

The function began with a welcome speech followed by releasing of VIBGYOR colour balloons denoting the theme of the meet, “Team Work”. The chief guest declared the Sports Meet open and took the salute of the impressive march past — with military precision and perfect synchronisation — led by the captains of all the four houses.

The students took an oath administered by the Head Boy followed by musical notes from the school band “Heart Hackers”. “Pal Genies”, the mascots, were the centre of attraction as they emerged amidst colourful smokes which turned the ceremony into an aura of thrills and cheers.

The Principal, Vidya Muralidharan, presented a report on the activities and achievements of the school. This was followed by the races wherein the students participated with full verve and vigour. Splendid field drills, involving mass student participation, echoed the theme of the sports day to work in unity to accomplish the best results.

The chief guest felicitated the young APSGians who were State- and national-level champions in various fields of sports. He also conferred the trophies to the winning houses.Nehru House won the trophy for the Best March Past and Academics whereas Tilak House received maximum points for CCA and Sports and took away the Overall Championship trophy.

The chief guest in his motivational speech complemented the school for its achievements on professional recognitions and its strenuous effort to accomplish a holistic perspective in all endeavours of the school.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter