Hyderabad: Aptech Aviation Academy at Alwal inaugurated

Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabd: Aptech Aviation Academy, which offers industry-accepted career-oriented courses in aviation and related sectors, was inaugurated by Malkajgiri MLA, Mynampally Hanumanth Rao on Monday at Alwal, Secunderabad.

The academy offers career building courses to train students in the field of aviation, hospitality, travel, tourism and retail. The Academy will focus on providing training to students who are interested in pursuing a career in aviation industry including cabin crew, fares and ticketing, in-flight services and security, baggage handling, passenger handling, cargo and transportation, load and trim and customer service.

The authorities from the Aviation Academy said the new year would witness a massive development in the aviation sector.

According to the Boeing Pilot and Technician Outlook, up to 9,14,000 new cabin crew would be needed to fly and maintain the world fleet over the next 20 years, of which 3,27,000 new crew would be in Asia-Pacific region. The aviation industry would need to adopt innovative training solutions to enable optimum learning and knowledge retention, the report said.

Akhil Krishnan, South India Regional Head for Placement at Aptech, Ahmed Al Omran, Managing Director of UAE-headquartered Maaza International, and Raj Jetender Nath, Corporator and several others were present.

