Hyderabad: AR Sub Inspector collapses on Metro train, dies

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: An Armed Reserved Sub-Inspector (ARSI), who was returning home in a Metro train from Uppal to Secunderabad, collapsed suddenly and died on the train on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased identified as Chinnaram Yadagiri, 40, a resident of Vellurthi mandal of Medak district, was an ARSI with the 2nd Battalion, Yapalguda, Adilabad and was posted to Medipally Police Station, Rachakonda.

According to the information provided to the police by his wife Madhavi, the Yadagiri was returning home in Metro rail on Secunderabad-Uppal route after completing his duty in Secunderabad. When the train reached Tarnaka-Habisugda station, he suddenly collapsed and went unconscious. The other passengers on the train alerted the metro authorities who shifted Yadagir to Prasad Hospital at Nacharam where the doctors pronounced him as brought dead.

Madhavi did not lodge any complaint with the police and told the police that he could have died due to health issues.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter