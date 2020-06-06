Hyderabad: Arch on Upper Tank Bund crying for a makeover

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Several days after a portion atop the white arch on the busy Upper Tank Bund near the Secunderabad Sailing Club came crashing down, repair works are yet to begin, with a pass-the-buck game among government departments in progress.

The repair works, it is understood, were being delayed due to the uncertainty over which department should carry out the repair works of the 25-feet high arch. Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Road and Buildings (R&B) department are passing the baton to each other saying that the maintenance of arches does not come under their jurisdiction.

The portion that came down was the replica of a peacock, one of the two that were constructed on either sides of the arch, and fell on the pavement near the Komaram Bheem statue. Though the incident occurred a few days ago municipal workers appeared least bothered to clear even the debris from the pavement.

When contacted, GHMC Deputy Commissioner (Musheerabad Circle) Uma Prakash admitted that the Upper Tank Bund was indeed under the Musheerabad Circle and asked this reporter to contact the executive engineer Narayana. The EE, however, said it was the R&B department that takes care of the maintenance of Upper Tank Bund.

When contacted, Ravindra Mohan of the R&B department said either the GHMC or the HMDA would be responsible for the maintenance of Tank Bund. An HMDA official sent the ball back to the GHMC saying it was the GHMC’s job.

According to Uma Prakash, the arches were constructed in 1988 during the tenure of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister the late NT Rama Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .