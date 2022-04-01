Hyderabad: Army Public School, Bolarum celebrates 20th Foundation Day

Hyderabad: Army Public School in Bolarum celebrated its 20th foundation day on Friday. Smitha Govind, Principal, honoured the founding staff members of the school on this occasion.

Appreciating the contribution and dedication of the staff towards the school, she said, “In last 20 years our school has succeeded in carving a niche for itself because of the efforts of its staff who passionately work as a team.”

Leela Mukhesh, Bindu, P. Nirmala and Vijayalakshmi were among the teachers who were felicitated at the event. Administrative and Group D staff members were also given a token of appreciation.

The school also celebrated Ugadi through enlightening students about the Telugu New Year. Students put up a show explaining the nutritional values and benefits of the Ugadi Pacchadi which signifies life as it is a blend of sweetness, sourness, spice and bitterness.

