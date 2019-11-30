Hyderabad Army Public School celebrates annual sports day

By | Published: 7:45 pm

The Army Public School, RK Puram celebrated 23rd Annual Sports Day today with zeal, excitement and frolicsome atmosphere.

The theme this year for the sports day was ‘Water – The elixir of life’ and the event began with lighting of the torch, release of balloons and the school principal, Damaris emphasising the importance of sports in a child’s life.

Brigadier JJS Bhinder, Commandant, AOC Centre and chairman of the school, distributed prizes to the winners and achievers and took the salute of an impressive march-past of the students coupled with the stirring marching music by the band.

Students of classes 6 to 12 performed various events including relays, races and martial arts and Raheem House was declared as the best house.

