The theme this year for the event was ‘Water - The elixir of life’

Hyderabad Army Public School celebrates annual sports day

The Army Public School, RK Puram celebrated 23rd Annual Sports Day today with zeal, excitement and frolicsome atmosphere.

The theme this year for the sports day was ‘Water – The elixir of life’ and the event began with lighting of the torch, release of balloons and the school principal, Damaris emphasising the importance of sports in a child’s life.

Brigadier JJS Bhinder, Commandant, AOC Centre and chairman of the school, distributed prizes to the winners and achievers and took the salute of an impressive march-past of the students coupled with the stirring marching music by the band.

Students of classes 6 to 12 performed various events including relays, races and martial arts and Raheem House was declared as the best house.

