Hyderabad: Army school students get a feel of colonial architecture

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: As many as fifty students from Army Public School, Bolarum visited the gardens of Flag Staff House, Bolarum, on Thursday.

Anuradha Rao, wife of TASA GOC guided the students and showed them the wide variety of flowers in full bloom. The children also enjoyed the rich European architecture of the heritage house ‘Kenilworth’ built for British Army officers of the Secunderabad contingent in 1875. This colonial architecture building was conferred HUDA-INTACH heritage award in 2001.

Interaction Programme

A mid-career interaction programme for officers from the defence forces and civil services was conducted at the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad.

A total of 23 officers participated in the programme ‘Disaster Relief and Civil-Military Relations during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief’ which focused on increasing the awareness of participants about the institutional, legal and doctrinal issues faced by relief agencies during HADR operations.

A panel discussion on ‘Institutional and Legal Framework for Armed Forces in HADR’, analysis of case studies on Disaster Management, exchange of personal experiences and problems faced by the participants at the field level were the other highlights of the programme.

Eminent speakers including The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr R Seth, National Institute of Disaster Management, New Delhi Executive Director, Dr PG Dhar Chakrabarty and Indian Air Force, Central Air Command, Senior Officer in-charge Administration, Air Vice Marshal Rajesh Isser addressed the participants.