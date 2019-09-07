Hyderabad: Arrangements in place for Bibi Ka Alawa procession

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: All arrangements were being made for the smooth conduct of procession to be taken out from Bibi Ka Alawa on Tuesday. The procession is taken on ‘Ashura’ day the 10th day of the month of Muharram – the first month of the Islamic calendar to recall the martyrdom of Hazrath Imam Hussain during the battle of Karbala.

The Alam (standard) contains a piece of the wooden plank upon which Fatima-e- Zehra, alias Bibi Fatima, the daughter of Prophet Mohammed, was given a final ablution before the burial.

Aliuddin Arif, the mujawir of the Bibi-ka-Alam, explained the relic from Karbala in Iraq reached the Golconda kingdom during the rule of Abdullah Qutb Shah. “The relic has been wrapped in gold and incorporated in the alam which is made of alloys. During the Asaf Jahi era, offerings of diamonds were made to the standard,” he said.

On the tenth day of Muharram, which is known as Ashura, the alam is taken out in a procession. “The events of the battle of Karbala, the martyrdom of Hazrath Imam Hussain, and the agony of his mother Fatima-e-Zehra are recalled on the Ashura,” said Syed Hamed Hussain Jaffery, president, Telangana Shia Youth Association.

The standard is carried atop an elephant. This year, ‘Sudha Rani’, an elephant from Bijapur in Karnataka, will carry the ‘Alam’ and not the local elephant Rajani. The procession will pass through Shaik Faiz Kaman, Etebar Chowk, Old Malwala Palace, Charminar, Khadam-e-Rasool, Mandi Mir Alam, Zehra Nagar, Darulshifa and culminate at Chaderghat.

During its journey, which generally begins at 1 pm from Bibi Ka Alawa, it halts for a few minutes at Khadam-e-Rasool, where the impression of Prophet Mohammad’s feet, which were brought from Madina during the era of the Nizam, are kept. Later, it stops briefly at Purani Haveli and Aza Khana-e Zohra, where members of the Nizam’s family make offerings to the standard, explained Hussain Jaffery.

The Telangana State Wakf Board has release about Rs 19 .55 lakh to various Ashoorkhanas and organisations towards Muharram fund. The GHMC authorities have taken up repairs and relaying on roads on the procession route and around places of religious importance. The police are deploying around 3,000 personnel on the procession route to ensure it passes off peacefully.

Alawa-e-Sartauq to offer glimpse to procession

Women from the Shia community gather to catch a glimpse of the Bibi-ka-Alam and make offerings at the Alawa-e-Sartauq at Darulshifa wherein men are barred from entering the Ashoorkhana, located near the Darulshifa playground.

“Following demands of women of the community who were unable to catch a glimpse of the Alam, the Alawa-e-Sartauq was selected for them to assemble and pray. It is a two-storeyed building which has only one entry and exit point,” said Hamed Hussain Jaffery, a Shia community leader. The building dates back to the Qutb Shahi era.

Another Ashoorkhana, “Yadgar-e-Hussaini” is reserved for women too and Majlis (mourning meetings) are held there every day. Several other ashoorkhanas also conduct separate Majlis for women, said Jaffery.

