Hyderabad artist’s 100 days Project has musical vibes too

By | Published: 8:02 pm 8:12 pm

When casually stumbled upon, this city-based artist’s Instagram handle looks nothing short of a compilation of tastefully done artwork. All of 29, this graduate in Commerce says she doesn’t fall into the growing breed of self-taught artists who pick up the skill late and hone it over time.“I’ve been painting from the time I was three. But, becoming an artist wasn’t the first pick; it happened over time,” says the young painter. Talking about her work, she shares, “My work hasn’t been basic and it’s definitely not put up on Instagram for likes and to gain followers. But, of late, a lot of recognition has come my way from Instagram too.”

Artful beginnings

At 12 years of age, she decided to get into a field that has to do with art, design or fashion – “anything with art, basically,” she says. But, it wasn’t a cakewalk, as it took years of struggle to convince her parents that art can be a viable career. “I was 21 by the time I was able to convince them, and I had finished my degree by then, leaving me with limited options to learn from,” she adds. A Visual Effects course landed her a job which dealt with designing user interface for apps.“I later worked as a graphic designer for an ad agency but, I was quite unhappy as I wanted to take my art, and paintings seriously. That’s when I quit my job and did my first project called Art48 in 2014 that had 48 days and non-stop painting.”

Big break

Calling the Art48 her “big-break”, the fine artist says the platform gave her an opportunity to showcase her work in art exhibitions and fetched her recognition, enabling her to do commissioned projects. “After that, I went on to do my first official solo art exhibition called ‘Hyderabad Through Art’ at Muse Art Gallery,” she adds.In the later couple of years, juggling a marriage and work life that let her foray into fashion, art direction, design and even entrepreneurship left her with little time to pursue her passion – painting. Layering multiple watered down hues on a canvas, the true-blue Hyderabadi has a personal task at hand.

100 Days Project

Having started on May 22, Mandakini’s 100 Days Project is an attempt to dedicate time for painting, keeping aside all other distractions at bay. “This project is something that I am doing for myself. I’ve been building these ideas in my head about doing more paintings. And these notes have been filled up since 2014,” she shares. But, there is more to Mandakini’s project than what meets the eye. She says, “Every painting, the subjects, and the times I will paint for have meticulously been planned out on an excel sheet.”

MS obsession

Out of the 7 subjects at hand, Mandakini’s first subject panned out on 13 canvases is MS Subbulakshmi. “I had done an earlier portrait of MS as part of Art48. But, she was one personality that I wanted to paint even more elaborately – a thought that I had for over six years. It takes time. Her music, the charisma she carries with her was very fascinating for me and she has always been someone I would look up to. So, she was the first one on my list,” says Mandakini.When asked about her other six subjects, Mandakini chooses to remain tight-lipped. “Let it be a surprise, no?” she chuckles. “I still have 10 more paintings of MS Subbulakshmi to do, and I will be done with my first subject,” signs off the talent.