Hyderabad: ASI, two others arrested

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Nacharam police on Monday arrested an Assistant Sub-inspector and two of his associates from Karimnagar on charges of abetment to suicide of a businessman reported in August in Hyderabad.

The ASI, B.Mohan Reddy, was already under suspension in connection with the case, while the other two suspects were Ch Srinivas and K Naga Bhushanam, all residents of Karimnagar Town.

According to the police, Mohan Reddy and the other two allegedly cheated Venkata Narsaiah, a businessman, promising to help him safeguard his property from any legal complications.

Mohan Reddy transferred the ownership onto his name promising to return it when Venkata Narsaiah asks it back. However, he changed his mind and transferred the property onto the names of his benamis.

Narsaiah, depressed by this, came to Hyderabad and committed suicide in a lodge here on August 28 .

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .