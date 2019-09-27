Hyderabad: Asian Institute of Gastroenterology celebrates 25 years of service

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: Asian Institute of Gastroenterology celebrated 25 years of service in the presence of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who was the chief guest at the celebrations here on Wednesday.

Tendulkar walked through the hospital facility interacting with and inspiring patients, attenders and the staff before addressing the gathering in the auditorium. This was followed by an interactive chat show with hospital chairman Nageshwar Reddy.

The hospital inpatient services started initially in 1994 and expanded later in the year 2004 where a 300-bedded hospital was started in Somajiguda. Over 500 Indian doctors and 300 international doctors have been trained in the field of gastroenterology during this period, a press release said.

