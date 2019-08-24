Hyderabad: ‘ASPIRE’ invites entrepreneurial minds

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Hyderabad: ASPIRE, which houses three major incubators in the University of Hyderabad, has invited applications for its Startup Launcher Program (SLP) in association with The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ).

The programme is designed for three-month weekend mentorship followed by on-demand three-month incubation and support services to launch, according to a press release.

Its mentorship programme covers Idea Assessment & Market Validation, Customer Discovery, Business Modelling, Prototyping & MVP, Technology Integration, Statutory Regulation, Go-To-Market strategy, Financial Management & Funding options, Business Plan, Communication & Networking etc.

Eminent entrepreneurs, investors and professionals will mentor the aspiring entrepreneurs through experiential learning. Any graduate (no age limit) aspiring to start up or already started up, students, researchers, innovators, SMEs /family business, working professionals, techies, or house-spouse wanting to do business, can apply for the programme.

The last date to apply for the programme is September 4 and the it will commence on September 14. Those interested can apply online on www.tez.co.in or write at [email protected] or call 8331967267, the release added.

