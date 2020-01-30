Hyderabad: Assistant MVI held on graft charge

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Zaheerabad RTA check post Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector L Trivenibai was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths when she allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 500 through her driver Syed Chand Pasha from a transporter Keval Thanki of Gujarat.

Trivenibai allegedly demanded the bribe to allow entry of Thanki’s lorry into the State. The bribe amount was recovered from Pasha and his hands tested positive in the chemical test.

Unaccounted cash of Rs 28,470 was also recovered from the possession of Trivenibai and Pasha.

