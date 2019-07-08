Hyderabad: Assistant Registrar, inspector nabbed for taking bribe

By | Published: 2:21 pm 3:00 pm

Hyderabad: Damodar, an Assistant Registrar and Chandra Kiran, Senior Inspector with the District Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, were caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) at the Senior Citizens office in HAL colony when they allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.20,000 from Bhoomi Reddy, president of Sainath Society, Bahadurpally.

The duo demanded bribe for conducting a field enquiry and audit report of the society.

More details are awaited.

