Hyderabad: ATA Vedukalu concludes

Hyderabad: The American Telugu Association (ATA) organised ATA Vedukalu involving cultural and charity activities. The event, which began on December 11, culminated with a grand finale at Ravindra Bharathi, here on Sunday.

The Vedukalu presented awards to eminent people in various fields and lifetime achievement honour for veteran actor Krishnam Raju.

The others who were honoured on the occasion included Bandaru Dattatreya, Neeraj Sampathy, Sri Kala Krishna, Ashwini Rathod, Rahul Sipligunj, Komanduri Ramachary, Katnam Gangadhara Tilak, Soudhamini Prodduturi and Krishnamaneni Papa Rao.

For the last 30 years, ATA has been conducting ATA Vedukalu in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States.

The aim of ATA Vedukalu 2019 is to have continued presence, connectivity, and communication among the people of two Telugu State and USA, to keep the culture and heritage intact and to assist and promote literary, cultural, educational, social, economic, health and community activities in both the States.

