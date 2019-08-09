Hyderabad: Athletes delighted with CBSE’s decision on exams

By | Shiva Krishna Gundra | Published: 10:19 pm 10:20 pm

For the budding talent, it’s always tough to manage between studies and the sport. It gets worse when tournament schedules end up clashing with their exams.Central Board of Secondary Education has now decided to hold exams for athletes representing the state or the country in a sport event during the same period, at a different time.

The sports fraternity in the city expressed joy over the decision as it allows them to pursue their dream in sport and continue their education without interruption. A few also hoped that the state too will follow the suit.

International rhythmic gymnast from the city, Meghana Reddy hailed the decision and said, “It will help athletes balance both – studies and sport. I have had so much trouble as many of my tournaments clashed with my exams. I had to skip my exams and take an extra year to finish 12th. I had do finish my studies though National Institute of Open Schooling,” she said.

City lad and India’s youngest junior world cup winning shooter, Esha Singh described it as a major relief for she can now focus on her game and need not worry about missing the exams. “In sports, we are travelling around a lot. So conducting exams after they come back is a really good thing. My school has been supportive and I wrote exams after coming back from tournaments in the past. Next year, I will be in my 10th and it is a very good move for us”.

The 9th standard student of Bolton School in Secunderabad said, “I have seen Indian shooters competing in Asian Airgun Championship after skipping their Class XI exams. But the CBSE conducted exams on their return for shooters”.

Esha Singh father Sachin Singh echoed the similar sentiments and said, “All major tournaments and World Cups are abroad and they mostly clash with exams. Class 10 and 12 are critical for students in their career”.

Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman, A Venkateshwar Reddy lauded the decision. “It is a good decision as it will help the athletes. It will encourage sports as well. Many students now need not worry about missing exams”.

