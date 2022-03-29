Hyderabad athletes shine at national kickboxing

Hyderabad: Hyderabad kickboxing athletes won as many as five medals, including two gold, in the Amar Shahid General Bipin Rawat Memorial National Kickboxing Championship at the Raja Virbhadra Singh Stadium, Kumarhatti, Solan Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday.

K Pavan won the gold medal in the -63 kg category in the full contact event while Krish Kumar won a silver medal in the -44kg weight category. Meanwhile, Aditi Kumari took silver in the 35kg girls section.

Shaylynn Thoumas won a bronze medal in the -27kg sub-junior category. These four students train at the I Combat Sports Academy located in Begumpet.

Also adding the second gold was B Waaman who won the top honours in the 75kg category in the low kick event.

