Hyderabad: ATM burglary attempt at Suraram

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons made a vain bid to burgle two ATM machines at Suraram in Dundigal police station area on Saturday night.

According to the police, the burglars entered into the ATM centres of Bank of India and Axis bank near Suraram bus stand and tried to break the cash dispensing machines. However, when the attempts failed, they left the place.

Basing on the closed circuit camera footages, the police identified the two persons. Senior officials visited the scene of offence and inspected the spot. Two teams have been formed to trace down the offenders.