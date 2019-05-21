Hyderabad: Attack alleged for exposing irregularities in TSWREIS

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi president Karne Srisailam on Tuesday alleged that he was attacked by a few persons for exposing irregularities in the Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Schools.

Srisailam said there were several irregularities in the awarding of contracts of the Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies.

He alleged that preference was being given to SWAEROES in all the contracts of the schools.

“There were several cases against the members of SWAEROES. This apart, the societies are going against various government rules. While talking about these irregularities at a press conference in Somajiguda Press Club, some goons attacked me,” he said.