Hyderabad: Audio-visual fete to mark I-Day 

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, the State Bank Institute of Consumer Banking, Begumpet, is organising a special audio-visual programme ‘Azaadi Ki Jang, Filmon Ke Sangh’. The programme will be held from 7.30 pm on Tuesday at Lamakaan and at Phoenix Arena, Hitec City from 7 pm on Wednesday.

The programme is based on screening of films, including Haqeeqat, and Uri-The Surgical Strike, covering India-China war (1962), India-Pakistan war (1971), Operation Cactus Lily, Kargil, Ghazi attack and surgical strike at Uri. The presentation will be made by Mumbai-based film journalist Ramdas Kamath and entry is free.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .