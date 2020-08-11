Hyderabad auto driver felicitated for returning Rs.1.4 lakh to passenger

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver, who returned Rs 1.4 lakh forgotten by a passenger in his vehicle here, was felicitated and rewarded by the Kalapather police on Tuesday. The auto driver, Mohammed Habeeb of Hassannagar, had picked up a woman passenger from Kalapather and dropped her at Siddiamber Bazaar. He later returned to Kalapather, which was when he noticed a bag in the auto. Finding the huge sum of cash in the bag, Habeeb reached the police station and handed over the bag,” said S Sudarshan, SHO (Kalapather). Meanwhile, the woman reached the police station to report the missing bag and came to know that Habeeb had returned the bag by then. The SHO felicitated Habeeb while the woman gave him Rs. 5,000 as a token of gratitude.

