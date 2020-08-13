Hyderabad: Auto driver held with marijuana

By | Published: 12:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Nacharam police caught a drug peddler at Mallapur here on Wednesday midnight. Officials seized 300 grams of marijuana, an auto-rickshaw and other material from him.

The arrested person was identified as Ram Sakha (30), an auto-rickshaw driver from NTR Nagar in LB Nagar and a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Ram was caught at Mallapur when he was selling marijuana sachets to customers.

“He was into drug peddling since the last six months. He procured the drug from Dhoolpet for lower rate and sold it to customers in other parts of the city for higher rates,” police said.

Ram had regular customers in Nacharam, ECIL, Uppal and Chengicherla.

He was produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

