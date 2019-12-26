Hyderabad: Auto driver roughed up for bid to assault transgender

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver who allegedly tried to outrage the modesty of a transgender was bashed up at Bachupally on the city outskirts on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the transgender hired an auto from Bachupally on Tuesday night to IDA Bollaram area. However, the driver had taken a deviation and took the passenger to a secluded place and tried to assault her sexually.

The transgender escaped from the place and reached the house in the night and informed about it to the group members. On Wednesday afternoon, all of them caught hold of the auto driver at Bachupally and bashed him up.

Later, they took the man to Bachupally Police Station and then IDA Bolarum Police Station. “We have not received any complaint from them regarding the incident. They left the station without saying anything about the incident,” said an official of Bolarum Police Station. It is learnt the issue was resolved amicably between them.

