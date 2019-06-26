Hyderabad: Auto driver stabbed to death near Punjagutta PS

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: An autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death in full public view, a few metres away from the Punjagutta police station, by another auto driver late evening on Wednesday.

A financial dispute is believed to have led to the attack. The incident took place at the auto stand near the Punjagutta Traffic Police station.

According to the police, the drivers, identified as Riyasat Ali and Mohd Anwar, had frequent fights over a financial settlement for the last few days. On Wednesday evening, the two fought over the same issue, and during the heated argument, Riyasat Ali grabbed a knife and stabbed Anwar multiple times.

A heavily bleeding Anwar ran for his life to the Punjagutta police station, where he collapsed at the waiting area near the entrance. The police rushed him to the Gandhi Hospital in an ambulance where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Ali has reportedly been taken into custody, by the Punjagutta police, who have booked a case of murder. Sources said the duo also had a dispute over a woman, but the police were yet to confirm this angle.

Anwar had recently approached the Punjagutta police and lodged a complaint against Ali alleging the latter was threatening him. Anwar’s family alleged negligence on part of the police for his death.