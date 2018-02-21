Hyderabad auto driver’s love story goes awry

By | Published: 1:44 am

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested by the Rachakonda Cyber Cell police for allegedly harassing and threatening a woman by creating morphed pictures of hers and posting them on social media.

The suspect, D Vinod, a resident of Venkatadri Township in Narapally and native of Nalgonda, knew the victim and her family, and had developed an acquaintance before beginning to chat with her on his personal mobile phone number.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Harinath said a few months after their friendship began, Vinod started forcing her to accept his love. As she rejected it, he created a WhatsApp group on their community’s name and posted abusive messages defaming her character. “He met the victim’s brother once and spoke badly about her character. As his brother didn’t believe in him, he created a fake Facebook profile using the victim’s name and posted morphed pictures of hers,” the ACP said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the Cyber Cell police approached Facebook and took details of the fake accounts the suspect had created. “He had created an email ID as well. We have retrieved the data using his Internet Protocol address and by contacting authorities of the websites concerned,” the ACP said, adding that a rape case was booked against Vinod in Nalgonda district in 2016. Police seized the mobile phone and other incriminating material and produced the suspect before court, after which he was remanded in judicial custody.