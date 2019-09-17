Hyderabad: Auto with school kids overturns, two injured

By | Published: 12:10 pm

Hyderabad: Two children on the way to school were injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned at Nampally this morning.

The accident took place around 9 a.m when the autorickshaw on the way from Khairatabad to Abid Road tried to avoid hitting a scooter and overturned at Chapel Road.

Local residents rushed to the spot and pulled out six children who were travelling in the auto. Two children suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. The other children were sent to the school in another auto-rickshaw.

