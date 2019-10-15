Hyderabad: Autonomous status for CMR Technical Campus

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: CMR Technical Campus, Kandlakoya, under JNTU-Hyderabad has received conferment for Autonomous Status from University Grants Commission (UGC) for a period of ten years effective from academic year 2019-20.

According to a press release, the institute received the first NBA accreditation in 2015 becoming the youngest institute in Telangana to achieve the feat and in the year 2016, it was recognized as Scientific Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by DSIR, Government of India. The succeeding years have been the years of Research Grants, wherein the faculty received funding to the tune of Rs 3 crore from various sanctioning bodies including DST, DBT, SERB and many more. In the year 2018, the institute had second round of NBA accreditation and signing of the MoUs with Centre Institute of tool design (CITD), VIRTUSA, GENSAR, etc., through which about 500 students got placed and the February 2019 had the institute graded ‘A’ by NAAC with a score of 3.12 on scale of 04, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter