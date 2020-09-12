Hyderabad: Aviation academy booked for cheating students

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Malakpet police have booked a case against a city-based aviation academy on charges of cheating students after collecting money from them. The case was booked on a complaint made by a woman student, who alleged that the academy collected Rs 80,000 from her and several other students on the pretext of providing training and jobs in the aviation industry.

“The academy promised to provide a six-month vocational course training diploma in aviation, hospitality, customer services, grooming and ground staff handling for the candidate. They also said they would provide two uniforms, study material and make up kit, but did not do so,” she said in the complaint.

She further added that after collecting Rs 80,000 from the students, the academy did not provide any coaching nor placement as assured.

“Based on a complaint, we booked a case against the academy and are investigating,” said Ch Srinivas Reddy, Sub-inspector, Malakpet.

