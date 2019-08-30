Hyderabad: Award for CCMB scientist

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Hyderabad: Amitabha Chattopadhyay, senior scientist and SERB (Science and Engineering Research Board) Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), has been conferred with G N Ramachandran Gold Medal for his work in biological sciences and technology.

The award recognises scientists with outstanding contribution in progressing human knowledge in their field of specialisation based on their work done in India. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been bestowing this award since 2004 in memory of Dr G N Ramachandran, founding father of structural biology in India.

Prof Chattopadhyay’s interest lies in understanding the functioning of cell membrane and receptors housed on the membranes. A special focus of his work is the role of cholesterol on function and dynamics of these receptors with implications in various diseases. Most of these studies in the lab have revolved around elucidating the biology of serotonin 1A receptors, a target of choice for many anti-depressant drugs.