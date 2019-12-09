Hyderabad: Awareness camp on nutrition, hygiene for girl students

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The Dietetics department of SLG Hospitals, Bachupally in collaboration with Indian Dietetic Association, Telangana, conducted an awareness programme on ‘Nutrition and Hygiene’ for close to 350 adolescent girls in Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Nizampet. The awareness programme was aimed at promoting good nutritional practices and menstrual hygiene among the young girls.

Experts also spoke on the importance of eating right and regularly and maintaining a balanced diet. The programme also covered importance of consuming seasonal and locally available fruits, being physically active and maintaining personal hygiene.

“Nearly 350 adolescent girls between the age group of 12 years and 15 years participated in the event which covered right eating practices for better physical growth and mental development. Children of other age groups, both girls and boys, were also told about the importance of eating a balanced diet and physical activity,” Prasanthi Suryanarayana, Chief Dietitian, SLG Hospitals said.

The awareness programme was held as part of Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyan focussing on maternal health and nutrition among adolescents. Principal, ZPHS Nizamapet, Suresh and Dr Suvarna, Head of Gyneacology, SLG Hospitals were present.

