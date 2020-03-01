Hyderabad: Babies born on Leap year day deemed special

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The number ‘29’ might just be an odd number without much significance, however, when it appears in the monthly calendar of February, it turns out to be very special.

Imagine the excitement of parents who gave birth to babies on February 29 as they can consider their child as among the 1,461 people born on a Leap Year Day.

As February 29 comes once every four years, the day is celebrated more than a birthday and makes it a special event. And on Saturday, city marked births of children at different maternity hospitals and nursing homes.

Parents rejoiced with a sense that their child will be in limelight and their birthday will be well remembered even by neighbours, but then there were some who were unhappy as they can celebrate the actual birthday once in four yours.

Among many, Fernandez Hospitals, a healthcare facility for to women and the new born, registered as many as 18 deliveries at their branches in Banjara Hills, Hyderguda, and Bogalkunta, till 6 pm on Saturday. Interestingly, Stork Home, a branch of Fernandez Hospitals, Banjara Hills had birth of twins also.

Jogitha Unni, a senior gynaecologist, Stork Home said even they were happy to see babies born on this special day. “I am happy that these children get attention in schools and colleges but then, their actual birthdays cannot be celebrated every year,” she said.

“As we treat the day very special, we gave gifts to parents and babies. Even though they are born on February 29, some children celebrate their birthday a day before i.e., on February 28,” Dr Jogitha added.

