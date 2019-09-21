Hyderabad Baby League Season 2 in October

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:27 pm

Hyderabad: The second edition of the Hyderabad Baby Football League, which will be held in different age groups from 3 years to 12 years, will be held in mid-October, the league organisers said on Saturday.

Yogesh Maurya, the technical and sporting director of Fateh Hyderabad AFC, who is conducting the league, said that the main aim of the league is to promote the game of football at grassroots and make it accessible to everyone.

“The last year’s league was a huge success. The league will be held in under-6, 8, 10 and 12 age groups. The tournament will be held on weekends at the new astro-turf stadium at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club. Kids can come with their parents and enjoy the game of football. There is no entry fee so whoever is interested can participate. We will be scouting the talent in the league and the talented players will be selected to Fateh Hyderabad AFC’s under-13, 15 and 18 age group teams,” he said.

Andrew Fleming, British deputy commissioner of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who threw his weight behind the league, said that the city of Hyderabad has a good football culture. “I came to know that the city of Hyderabad has the most six-a-side football pitches in the world. I have seen many grounds in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills area. But they are not accessible to everyone. But this league provides an opportunity for all the kids from all backgrounds,” he added.

Meanwhile, Telangana Football Association secretary G Palguna said that the league will help promote the game from grassroots. “We now have an ISL team from Hyderabad. The game will improve and I am hoping to see the glorious past once again. The first home match (ISL) is on November 2. But we do not have enough facilities. So we are running against the time to get the Gachibowli stadium ready in time. Our government needs to intervene and support the sport. The budget allotted to sports is minimal,” he rued.

