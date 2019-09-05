Hyderabad: Badge of honour for green thumbs

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar on Thursday unveiled the ‘Abdul Kalam Vana Mitra Badge of Honour’ which will be given to all those who took part in the Green India Challenge that was launched by Igniting Minds, a voluntary organisation.

The badge of honour will be given by Igniting Minds and is designed to encourage further, people who have accepted the green challenge and planted saplings, according to Igniting Minds’ founder Karunakar Reddy and co-founder Raghava.

Santosh Kumar, patron of Igniting Minds, unveiling the badge of honour certificate, complemented the organisation and its founders. So far, since the launch of the green challenge, a total of 2.88 crore saplings have been planted, Karunakar Reddy and Raghava said.

