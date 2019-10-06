Hyderabad bag top honours

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:27 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad under-19 boys and girls clinched team championship in their respective categories at the Telangana State School Games Federation (SSGF) under-19 chess tournament cum selection trials at St Thomas School, Santhinagar on Sunday.

The Hyderabad boys team comprising of Neeraj Anirudh, Aashish Reddy, Meghansh Ram, Kethan and Surya secured 15 points while the girls team of M Jyothi, Jaya Sree, D Chethana, Abhignya and Sandya collected 16 points to emerge champions.

The SSGF also selected the State boys and girls teams for the National Championship to be held in Tanuku, AP in January 2020.

Winners: Boys: 1. Hyderabad (15), 2. Nalgonda (12), 3. Warangal District (11.5); Girls: 1. Hyderabad (16), 2. Nalgonda (12), 3. Khammam (11.5) State squad for nationals: Boys: Meghanshram (Hyderabad), Neeraj Anirudh (Hyderabad), Sarath Chandra (RR Dist), Venkat (Range Reddy), Sravan (Nalgonda).Girls: Chethana (Hyderabad), Gouri Krishna (Khammam), Saroja (Ranga Reddy), Sai Tejaswi (Nalgonda), Himaja (Karimnagar).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter