Hyderabad: Bahrain national held for raping woman

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: A 25 year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a Bahrain national at a house in Chandrayangutta.

According to the police, a woman aged about 25 years approached the police on Sunday evening and alleged that the accused Ibrahim Shukhurullah had offered to marry her on 25 February. However she rejected his offer and went away.

In the evening of 25 February, the woman went to the house of one woman Sameena, who in turn took her to Ibrahim who was staying at a rented house in Salala. “The woman was confined in the house for six days until her sister traced her on Sunday and informed the police. Ibrahim had allegedly raped the woman and illegally confined her in the house. The victim claimed she was tortured and branded with cigarette butts,” said S Rudra Bhaskar, Station House Officer (Chandrayangutta).

Basing on a complaint made by the woman, the Chandrayangutta police registered a case and took up investigation. It is learnt the Bahrain national was taken into custody by the poice.

