Hyderabad: Balanagar flyover works in full swing

Hyderabad: Civic bodies in the State capital have found an unlikely ally in the lockdown to finish and speed up all ongoing and pending projects.

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) raced ahead with road repairs, with the lockdown keeping all vehicles off the streets, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is now speeding up the Balanagar flyover works. Like the GHMC completed works that would have taken four months in 40 days, the HMDA is completing works that would have taken nearly three months in just one month.

More importantly, all efforts are being made to commence operations on the flyover by August.

Work on the flyover was dragging on due to delay in land acquisition, traffic regulation and other reasons. Now, with the GHMC almost completing the land and property acquisition and demolishing 357 structures, HMDA is executing the civil works on a war-footing.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had inspected the flyover works a few days ago and instructed HMDA officials to make good use of the lockdown. He had directed the officials to complete as many works as possible during the lockdown.

Accordingly, HMDA has completed foundation and pillar works and is now taking up slab and ramps works. Generally, it takes about 10 days for completing works pertaining to one foundation but during the lockdown, HMDA has managed to complete seven foundations in about 30 days.

Right from pillars to slabs, these works will be executed in precast method to complete at the earliest. HMDA is constructing the 1.13 km-flyover at a cost of Rs 387 crore. Of this, Rs 265 crore is earmarked for land acquisition and the rest for civil works.

The six-lane flyover will be 24 metres wide. The carriageway beneath the structure is also being widened from 30 metres to 45 metres to facilitate smooth flow of traffic, officials said.

