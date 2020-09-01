Hyderabad: Balapur Ganesh Shobha Yatra begins

The police department has deployed nearly 15000 personnel to monitor the immersion proceedings.

Hyderabad: The Shobha Yatra (grand immersion procession) of the Balapur Ganesh idol has commenced.

The Khairtabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi is also setting up the Khairatabad idol on the vehicle to begin the procession ceremony.

Though a low key affair, authorities have made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the immersion ceremony.

In all, 21 cranes, including 10 on Tank Bund, five on NTR Marg, two at Rotary Park end and few are arranged at other places, officials informed.

The Balapur Ganesh idol will complete the 18 km procession ceremony by 3 pm evening, they added. Similarly, the Khairatabad Ganesh immersion will be done by 2 pm. Authorities are expecting about 50,000 idol immersion today.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi Youth and other organisations decided not to arrange any prasadam distribution programmes and to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines.

