Hyderabad: Ballet inspired by Lord Rama

By | Published: 6:18 pm

Ravindra Bharathi came alive with sounds of ghungroo and soulful music in the

37th annual day celebrations of Srinivasa Kuchipudi Art Academy with over a 100 students taking part in the event.

The function started with Ranga puja followed by several invocatory items by junior students. The highlight of the evening was the ballet Jagadanandakaraka conceptualised and choreographed by Dr Sobha Naidu which tells the story of Lord Rama.

Dr Sobha Naidu uniquely created the entire ballet based on lyrics from her favourite composer saint Tyagaraja’s compositions. The title itself comes from one of his Pancharatna kritis.

Dr Sobha Naidu portrayed the role of Rama and her daughter Sivaranjani played the role of Sita with senior students making up the rest of the cast. The narration of Ramayana through well-known Tyagaraja kritis made the entire presentation appealing and relatable to the packed auditorium.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter